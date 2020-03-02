No Coronavirus In The Valley Despite What You May See On Social Media

Hidalgo County health officials are trying to tamp down the rumors – and are confirming that there are no cases of coronavirus anywhere in the Valley.

The Hidalgo County Health Department went on Twitter Monday to address misinformation circulating on social media. The department stated there are no local cases of COVID-19 and that it will announce if or when there is a case, adding that that confirmation would first come from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, Hidalgo County has created a new webpage dedicated to COVID-19. The website provides information on the coronavirus as well as updates on the latest developments. The web address is:

https://www.hidalgocounty.us/coronavirusupdates