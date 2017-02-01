Home NATIONAL No Damage Reported After 3 Earthquakes Hit North Oklahoma
(AP) — Three earthquakes have struck in the area of northern Oklahoma that was rattled last year by the largest earthquake in state history.  The U.S. Geological Survey says back-to-back earthquakes hit Monday morning near Pawnee, about 75 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. The USGS says the quakes had magnitudes of 3.2 and 3.3 and there are no reports of injuries or damage.  A third earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7, hit the same area Monday afternoon.

In September, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Pawnee and caused widespread property damage. Scientists have linked Oklahoma’s recent spate of earthquakes to oil and gas production, and state regulators have issued new regulations on the practice of injecting wastewater into underground disposal wells.

