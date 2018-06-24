Home WORLD No Decisions At ‘frank and open’ Migration Talks
No Decisions At ‘frank and open’ Migration Talks
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
No Decisions At ‘frank and open’ Migration Talks

(AP) – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says emergency talks European leaders held on migration didn’t yield any decisions but that the participants agreed they need to work together on the politically fraught issue.

Sanchez told reporters that Sunday’s meeting involving the heads of at least 16 EU countries were “frank and open,” but “we don’t have any concrete consequences or conclusions.”  He says: “Everyone agreed on the need to have a European vision; a common position on a common challenge.”

As the meeting got started, several countries threw their weight behind the idea of setting up migrant reception centers in Africa to screen asylum-seekers before they depart for Europe.

