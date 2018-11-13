No Elevated Radiation Levels Near Nuke Site

(AP) – California regulators say initial testing has found no elevated levels of radiation or hazardous compounds after Southern California’s huge wildfire burned near a former nuclear test site in hills to the northwest of Los Angeles.

The state Department of Toxic Substance Control says its staff went to the site known as the Santa Susana Field Laboratory on Saturday and found that facilities that previously handled radioactive and hazardous materials were not affected by the fire. The organization Physicians for Social Responsibility said in statement Monday that it was likely that smoke and ash from the fire spread radiological and chemical contamination that was in soil and vegetation. But the state agency says its measurements on the site and in the surrounding community found no radiation levels above background levels and no elevated levels of hazardous compounds other than those normally present after a wildfire.

The site was used for decades for testing rocket engines and nuclear energy research. One of its nuclear reactors had a partial meltdown in 1959. Battles over decontamination efforts have gone on for years, with neighbors blaming illnesses on the site.