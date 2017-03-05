Home NATIONAL No Federal Charges For Baton Rouge Officers
(AP) – The Justice Department’s decision not to charge two white Baton Rouge police officers in the shooting death of a black man may not be the final legal chapter in the case.
The department’s decision doesn’t preclude state authorities from conducting their own investigation of Alton Sterling’s fatal shooting last summer and pursuing their own criminal charges in the case.
A person familiar with the Justice Department’s decision disclosed it to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person was not authorized to talk publicly about the decision and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
Dozens of people gathered Tuesday outside the store where Sterling was shot and killed during a struggle with the two officers in July. They held hands and prayed before urging state authorities to take action.

