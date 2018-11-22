Home NATIONAL No Holiday Break For Trump’s Court Criticism
No Holiday Break For Trump's Court Criticism
No Holiday Break For Trump’s Court Criticism

No Holiday Break For Trump’s Court Criticism

(AP) – President Donald Trump has begun his Thanksgiving Day by resuming his public dispute with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts over the independence of the American judiciary.

Trump started the back-and-forth this week with remarks critical of a judge who was appointed by President Barack Obama and who rejected Trump’s migrant asylum policy. Roberts responded Wednesday in a statement by saying there are no “Obama judges or Trump judges” but instead “an extraordinary group of dedicated judges.”

Trump’s holiday criticism of the judicial branch of government takes aim at California’s 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which long has had a majority of judges appointed by Democratic presidents, with the current breakdown 16-7.  Trump tweets that Roberts “can say what he wants, but the 9th Circuit is a complete & total disaster.”

