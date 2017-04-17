Home NATIONAL No Indication Cleveland Suspect In Philadelphia
(AP) – Police in Philadelphia say they have “no indication” that the suspect in an apparently random killing in Cleveland is in Philadelphia.

Authorities said multiple 911 calls came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday reporting that Steve Stephens could be in or near Fairmount Park, a large green expanse northwest of downtown.

Officers were sent to check the area, and police say eight elementary schools and a high school were locked down as a precaution.  But police later said “there is no indication that the subject is at that location, or anywhere in the city of Philadelphia.”

Police say Stephens shot a Cleveland retiree collecting aluminum cans Sunday and then posted video of the apparently random killing on Facebook.

