No Injuries After Brief Lockdown At Naval Air Station

Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi was under lockdown on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 as an armed person was reported on the base in Corpus Christi, Texas. That individual was in custody mid-morning and the lockdown was lifted. No shots were fired and no one was injured, Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi said. (Rachel Denny Clow/Corpus Christi Caller-Times, via AP)

(AP) – No one was hurt after a reportedly armed person at Texas naval air station prompted a lockdown. The Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi was locked down Wednesday morning and people were told to shelter in place. That order was lifted later in the morning. Base gates were reopened, but people were asked to stay away from one building on the base.

The lockdown came after shootings last week at a naval air station in Florida and at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, though Corpus Christi officials say there’s no indication the events are linked.