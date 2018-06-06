Home WORLD No Injuries From London Hotel Fire Yet Reported
No Injuries From London Hotel Fire Yet Reported
No Injuries From London Hotel Fire Yet Reported

LONDON LUXURY HOTEL FIRE
No Injuries From London Hotel Fire Yet Reported

Vela, Gonzalez Commit To Petition To Force House Vote On Immigration Bills

Giuliani Says Kim Jong Un 'begged' For Summit

Kenya Search Suspended For Missing Plane Carrying 10 People

Teen To Stand Trial As Adult In School Shooting

ACLU Sues Over Plans For Citizenship Question On 2020 Census

Police Fatally Shoot Suspect In Parking Lot Gunfire

Giant Hailstones Shatter Dallas Area Windows, No One Hurt

Will Paul Ryan's Retirement Be A Chance To Change The House?

South Padre Island Launches New Emergency Alert App

Mexico Responds To Trump Tariffs With Measures Targeting Pork, Bourbon

(AP) – The volume of black smoke billowing from a fire at London’s Mandarin Oriental has gone down significantly after about an hour.

The London Fire Brigade dispatched 15 fire engines and 97 firefighters to respond to the blaze at the 12-story luxury hotel on Wednesday afternoon in the city’s ritzy Knightsbridge area.  The cause of the fire is not yet known. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The hotel says: “As the situation is still unfolding, we have no further details to share at this time, but will provide an update soon.”  The thick plumes from the fire could be seen for miles earlier.

