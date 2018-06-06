No Injuries From London Hotel Fire Yet Reported

(AP) – The volume of black smoke billowing from a fire at London’s Mandarin Oriental has gone down significantly after about an hour.

The London Fire Brigade dispatched 15 fire engines and 97 firefighters to respond to the blaze at the 12-story luxury hotel on Wednesday afternoon in the city’s ritzy Knightsbridge area. The cause of the fire is not yet known. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The hotel says: “As the situation is still unfolding, we have no further details to share at this time, but will provide an update soon.” The thick plumes from the fire could be seen for miles earlier.