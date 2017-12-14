Home NATIONAL No Jail For Fertility Doctor Who Used Own Sperm
No Jail For Fertility Doctor Who Used Own Sperm
No Jail For Fertility Doctor Who Used Own Sperm

Dr. Donald Cline
No Jail For Fertility Doctor Who Used Own Sperm

(AP) -A retired Indianapolis fertility doctor will get no jail time after pleading guilty to lying to investigators about inseminating patients with his own sperm.  A Marion County judge sentenced Dr. Donald Cline on Thursday to a one-year suspended sentence. Cline had pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors say the 79-year-old doctor initially wrote to investigators, denying he’d his own sperm to inseminate patients. Cline told the court on Thursday that he lied because he was scared.  Court records say paternity tests indicate that Cline is likely the biological father of at least two of his patients’ children. Those children allege online genetic tests show he might be the father of 20 others.

Indiana law doesn’t specifically prohibit fertility doctors from using their own sperm.

