No Jail Time For Baylor Fraternity President Accused Of Rape
No Jail Time For Baylor Fraternity President Accused Of Rape

No Jail Time For Baylor Fraternity President Accused Of Rape

(AP) – A Texas judge has accepted a plea deal allowing a former Baylor University fraternity president accused of rape to avoid serving jail time.
The plea deal had prompted outrage from the former Baylor student who filed the complaint and her parents, who had urged Judge Ralph Strother to reject the deal.
The Waco Tribune-Herald reports Strother accepted the plea deal Monday for Jacob Walter Anderson, who was indicted on sexual assault charges in 2016 and pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of unlawful restraint. A no contest plea means a defendant does not admit guilt, but will offer no defense.
The ex-Phi Delta Theta president agrees to seek counseling and pay a $400 fine. Anderson will not be forced to register as a sex offender.

