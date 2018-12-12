No Jail Time For Ex-Baylor Student Accused Of Sex Assault

(AP) – A woman who accused a former Baylor University student of raping her at a fraternity party says she’s outraged his plea deal calls for no jail time. Judge Ralph Strother accepted a plea bargain Monday for Jacob Walter Anderson.

The former fraternity president was indicted on sexual assault charges, but the deal allowed him to plead no contest to a lesser charge of unlawful restraint. The woman released a statement saying she now has to live not only with “the repercussions of the rape,” but also the knowledge that the local justice system “is severely broken.”

The prosecutor says evidence didn’t support allegations that the victim may have been drugged. The case marks at least the third time Strother has approved probation for men accused of sexually assaulting Baylor students.