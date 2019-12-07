No Malarkey: Biden Courts Iowans, Balances National Campaign

Joe Biden is nearing the end of his eight-day bus tour through Iowa, and the breadth of his campaign blitz shows his potential reach across a diverse Democratic electorate. Yet it also highlights the sometimes-contradictory nature of Biden’s third run for the presidency. His advisers insist he doesn’t have to win Iowa to claim the Democratic nomination, with his support among minority voters giving him options in later states. But the emphasis on Iowa reflects a campaign that doesn’t want to start the 2020 nominating calendar with a bad showing on Feb. 3.