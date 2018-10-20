Home NATIONAL No Mega Millions Winner, Jackpot Climbs To $1.6 Billion
No Mega Millions Winner, Jackpot Climbs To $1.6 Billion
NATIONAL
No Mega Millions Winner, Jackpot Climbs To $1.6 Billion

(AP) — No one won the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot climbs to a staggering $1.6 billion.
Mega Millions officials say no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $1 billion grand prize in Friday night’s drawing. The numbers were 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 7.
The next drawing will be Tuesday.
With the jackpot currently tied with the record-setting lottery jackpot and bound to grow before the next drawing, it is bound to become the largest prize in U.S. history.
The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.
It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of winning the jackpot aren’t good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

