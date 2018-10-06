No New Sentencing Hearing In Fajitagate Scandal

A judge has rejected an attempt to get a new sentence for the former Cameron County employee behind a massive fajita theft. Judge J. Manuel Banales turned down a motion for a new sentencing hearing for 53-year-old Gilberto Escamilla, who claimed he was misrepresented by his trial attorneys and that there was an illegal basis for the 50-year sentence he received.

Escamilla last month pleaded guilty to charges of theft. He had been arrested last August after an investigation found he’d been intercepting shipments of fajitas to the Darrel B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center where he worked – but which does not serve fajitas. Escamilla would then sell the fajitas to customers of his own.

Prosecutors say Escamilla was running the hustle for almost 10 years, costing the county about 1-and-a-quarter million dollars.