No Pollution Reported From Gulf Platform Fire
No Pollution Reported From Gulf Platform Fire

No Pollution Reported From Gulf Platform Fire

(AP) — A Coast Guard officer says there are no reports of any pollution so far after a fire broke out on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana.  Chief Petty Officer Third Class Travis Magee tells The Associated Press the fire was suppressed, but not extinguished Thursday morning.  Magee says there are still no reports of any injuries.

Coast Guard officials say the fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the oil platform about 80 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana.  The Coast Guard says four people aboard the platform evacuated and were rescued by a supply vessel.

