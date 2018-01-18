Home WORLD No Protests To Be Allowed During Pope Trip
No Protests To Be Allowed During Pope Trip
No Protests To Be Allowed During Pope Trip

(AP) – Authorities in Peru say they will not permit any street protests during Pope Francis’ four-day trip to the Andean nation.  Police spokeswoman Veronica Marquez says officials will not allow demonstrations because it “impacts the image of the country.” Protesters are required to have a permit in order to demonstrate in the country.

On Wednesday a small group of women staged a topless protest in front the main cathedral in Lima, the Peruvian capital. They carried a sign accusing the pope of protecting pedophiles.  Video of the incident shared on social media showed officers forcefully taking down the sign and moving the women away.

The Vatican recently took over a Peru-based Roman Catholic lay movement whose founder was accused of sexually and psychologically abusing members.  Francis is traveling from Chile to Peru later Thursday.

