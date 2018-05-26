Home NATIONAL No Rain In Sight: Fire Fears Force Land Closures In Arizona
No Rain In Sight: Fire Fears Force Land Closures In Arizona
(AP) – Many part of the West are dealing with drought.

But nowhere else has more state and federal land been closed to recreation than in Arizona ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

With little snowpack and precipitation, conditions are ripe for massive wildfires.

The partial closures in a handful of Arizona’s national forests represent a small percentage of the land overall. But they’re putting a damper on camping, hiking, fishing and mountain biking in popular recreation areas.

The general guidance for tourists is to check ahead of time to see what’s open and whether campfires are allowed.

The closures will be in place until the state gets a good amount of rain.

