No-Show Mayors Prompt Buttigieg To Drop SC Event

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, left, shakes hands with Jalen Elrod, after a roundtable discussing health equity, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Nicholtown Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(AP) – Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is canceling a campaign stop with small-town African American mayors in South Carolina because they’ve declined to attend. The scheduling change came a day ahead of the state’s primary. And it came two days after South Carolina Democratic Rep. James Clyburn endorsed one of Buttigieg’s rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Clyburn is the highest ranking African American member of Congress. Buttigieg aides said privately that the event was scrubbed because none of the mayors were planning to show up. The event was to have been in the tiny rural town of Fairfax.

