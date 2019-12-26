TRENDINGWORLD

No Sign Of North Korea “Gift”

The U.S. did not get a “Christmas gift” from North Korea yesterday. Earlier this month, a North Korean official accused the U.S. of stalling its negotiations with North Korea, and said it was “entirely up to the U.S. what Christmas gift” it would get.

On Christmas Day, the U.S. flew four surveillance planes over the Korean peninsula. Some in Washington suspected North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might order a long-range missile test for the first time in over two years. As of last night, there were no reports of North Korean missile tests.

