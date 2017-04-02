Home NATIONAL No Title Perhaps, But Ivanka Trump Is Playing Key Role
No Title Perhaps, But Ivanka Trump Is Playing Key Role
NATIONAL
0

No Title Perhaps, But Ivanka Trump Is Playing Key Role

0
0
gettyimages-492636440
now viewing

No Title Perhaps, But Ivanka Trump Is Playing Key Role

AR-170119950
now playing

The Latest: Etihad To Allow Passengers From Banned Countries

207574
now playing

London Protesters Call For UK To Withdraw Trump Invitation

5894d1cc80a97_image
now playing

Texas Boy Lifts Toilet Lid, Finds Rattlesnake Hiding Inside

Broken Windshield Crime Scene
now playing

6 Kids Injured After SUV Crashes Into Texas Day Care Center

cometpingpongshooting
now playing

Man Fatally Shot By Police After Standoff At Texas Hotel

The global experiment of marijuana legalization
now playing

Alaska's Rejection Of Onsite Pot Use At Stores Gets Murky

62c2674a5a854dbf84eda23d480c3235-780×533
now playing

The Latest: Trump's Nominee For Army Secretary Drops Out

iranian-baby-heart-surgery-1486088732
now playing

Iranian Baby Will Be Allowed Into US For Life-Saving Surgery

0
now playing

Trump Seeks An Ally, Or At Least An Ear, In W.Va. Democrat

161107191121-04-donald-trump-1107-exlarge-169
now playing

On Foreign Policy, Trump Still Speaking Campaign Language

(AP) – She may have no official White House title. But Ivanka Trump is already proving she’s an unofficial power player.

The first daughter has made clear that she wants to work on policy and support her father, President Donald Trump. She joined him for a policy meeting with business executives and for a trip to Delaware’s Dover Air Force Base to honor a fallen Navy SEAL. She hosted CEOs at her home to talk policy and used her influence behind the scenes at the White House.

These efforts have only underscored questions about the role Ivanka Trump expects to play after resigning from the Trump Organization and her own lifestyle brand to move to Washington. But for now it’s her husband who is officially working for the Trump administration.

Related posts:

  1. On Foreign Policy, Trump Still Speaking Campaign Language
  2. Trump Tweets That Actor ‘tried hard’ To Make TV Show Work
  3. Engel Says Allegations Re Russia, Trump ‘scary’
  4. Iran Fires Back As Trump Mulls New Sanctions
Related Posts
The global experiment of marijuana legalization

Alaska’s Rejection Of Onsite Pot Use At Stores Gets Murky

Danny Castillon 0
62c2674a5a854dbf84eda23d480c3235-780×533

The Latest: Trump’s Nominee For Army Secretary Drops Out

Danny Castillon 0
iranian-baby-heart-surgery-1486088732

Iranian Baby Will Be Allowed Into US For Life-Saving Surgery

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video