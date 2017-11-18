Home NATIONAL No Verdict In Trial Of Deputy Accused Of Abusing Girls
No Verdict In Trial Of Deputy Accused Of Abusing Girls
NATIONAL
0

No Verdict In Trial Of Deputy Accused Of Abusing Girls

0
0
Kenneth+Hatch+III
now viewing

No Verdict In Trial Of Deputy Accused Of Abusing Girls

KJHJ
now playing

Police Officer Killed In Pennsylvania, Gunman At Large

Drug+Bust117
now playing

Mexico: Cocaine Found In Apparent Social Security Truck

920×920
now playing

Woman Who Impersonated ICE Agent In Scam Sent To Prison

JHG
now playing

Marathon Bombing Hero Gives Turkeys To Military Families

premium_landscape
now playing

3 Months After Clashes, Boston Hosting Free Speech Rally

Solanus_Casey_CC_30_via_Wikipedia_CNA
now playing

Detroit Priest To Be Beatified, Was Known For Helping Others

KJHH
now playing

Amid National Focus On Harassment, Trump Moves Unscathed

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Trump Delays Policy On Importing Elephant Parts

JOBS REPORT
now playing

Valley Unemployment Rate Plummets In October

police-badge-generic
now playing

No Charges Against Officer In Fatal Shooting

(AP) – A jury has been unable to reach a verdict in the trial of a onetime “Deputy of the Year” who’s charged with sexually abusing three girls in Maine.

Jurors began deliberations Friday in the trial of Kenneth Hatch. A judge sent them home for the weekend, and deliberations are expected to resume Monday.

Prosecutors say Hatch abused the girls from 1999 to 2014. Court documents say the abuse of one girl started when she was 6 years old. The others were 14 or 15.

He’s also accused of providing at least one of the girls with marijuana in exchange for sex.

The case is being tried in Kennebec County at the request of the prosecution because Hatch is a deputy in Lincoln County. He has been placed on unpaid leave.

Related posts:

  1. Deputy Marshal Shoots At Fugitive In Shopping Center Parking Lot
  2. Man Condemned For Killing Donna Man Granted New Punishment Hearing
  3. Mother Of Child Found Dead Accused Of Leaving Her Home Alone
  4. Abducted Baby Returned To Local Family
Related Posts
KJHJ

Police Officer Killed In Pennsylvania, Gunman At Large

Danny Castillon 0
JHG

Marathon Bombing Hero Gives Turkeys To Military Families

Danny Castillon 0
premium_landscape

3 Months After Clashes, Boston Hosting Free Speech Rally

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video