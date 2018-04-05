Home WORLD Nobel Literature Prize Will Not Be Awarded This Year
Nobel Literature Prize Will Not Be Awarded This Year
WORLD
0

Nobel Literature Prize Will Not Be Awarded This Year

0
0
WireAP_85500226b1ba49248cd58950387659db_12x5_992
now viewing

Nobel Literature Prize Will Not Be Awarded This Year

Hank Williams Jr L2W – Slider1
now playing

Hank Williams Jr.

5aebfec086ab7.image
now playing

Arizona Schools Reopen After Education Funding Deal Reached

1525417118649
now playing

Polanski's Film Academy Expulsion, 40-years In The Making

WireAP_f16f0738d09d4b11a5f45e975dbe49be_12x5_992
now playing

Sanders Faces New Credibility Questions After Rudy Interview

920×920 (6)
now playing

Trump To Address NRA Amid National Gun Control Movement

Hawaii_Volcano_97076-780×520
now playing

Hawaii Volcano Forces 1,500 From Homes As Lava Bubbles Up

Rudy Giuliani
now playing

Trump's New 'Stormy' Story Stuns Many In West Wing

Japanese Macaque
now playing

Hidalgo County Child Recovering After Being Bit By Pet Monkey

IMMIGRATION JUDGES
now playing

More US Prosecutors, Judges Added For Immigration Cases

STARVING MOTHERS IN YEMEN GIVE FOOD TO CHILDREN
now playing

Starving Yemen Mothers Skip Meals To Save Their Children

(AP) – The Swedish Academy says the Nobel Prize in literature will be not awarded this year following sex-abuse allegations and other issues within its ranks that have tarnished the body’s reputation.
The academy said Friday the 2018 prize will be given in 2019. The decision was made at a weekly meeting in Stockholm on the grounds that the academy is in no shape to pick a winner after a string of sex abuse allegations and financial crimes scandals.
In a statement, the academy said the decision “was arrived at in view of the currently diminished Academy and the reduced public confidence in the Academy.”
It will be the first time since 1949 that the prestigious award is not handed out.

This story has been corrected to refer to the last time the award was delayed rather than the last time it wasn’t awarded at all.

Related posts:

  1. Prosecutors Say Deadly 2016 Police Shooting Justified
  2. TIM SULLIVAN
  3. Police Chief Fired After Homophobic Texts
Related Posts
STARVING MOTHERS IN YEMEN GIVE FOOD TO CHILDREN

Starving Yemen Mothers Skip Meals To Save Their Children

jsalinas 0
NUCLEAR DEAL

Iran’s Foreign Minister Says No Renegotiating Nuclear Deal

jsalinas 0
5aeac551a4153.image

China Vows Support For North Korean Economy Amid Sanctions

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video