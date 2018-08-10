Nobel Winner Thought Academy Call Was Spammer

(AP) – One of the winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in economics says he ignored two telephone calls, thinking they were spam calls, before the Swedish Royal Academy of Sciences was able to get through to him.

Paul Romer of New York University said that on Monday morning “I didn’t answer either because I thought it was a spam call.” Romer teaches economics at New York University, where he founded the Stern Urbanization Project, which researches how policymakers can harness the rapid growth of cities to create economic opportunity and undertake systemic social reform.

Romer also works with civic innovators as director of NYU’s Marron Institute of Urban Management. The university says he founded Aplia, an education technology application where students have submitted more than 1 billion answers to homework problems. He won the prize together with William Nordhaus of Yale University for separate research.