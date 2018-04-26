Home NATIONAL Nominee Withdraws But Remains White House Doctor
(AP) – White House doctor Ronny Jackson remains on the job, despite withdrawing from consideration as VA secretary.  Asked whether Jackson will stay on, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says, “Admiral Jackson is a doctor in the United States Navy assigned to the White House and is here at work today.”

Jackson said he was pulling out early Thursday, after Senators released details of allegations against him. The accusations including that he recklessly prescribed drugs and exhibited drunken behavior.

