Non-Registered Sex Offender Sought By McAllen Police

McAllen police are trying to track down a convicted sex offender who reportedly is in the Valley but who has failed to register as a sex offender here.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Cruz Sanchez, who was convicted of a charge of predatory sexual assault in Illinois. As part of his punishment, Sanchez is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He is now believed to be residing in the Valley, but police say he has not met his registration requirement.

If you think you know where he is, you’re urged to call the McAllen CrimeStoppers line at 687-TIPS (8477).