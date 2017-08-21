Home TEXAS Norman Rockwell Painting Sells For $1.6 Million At Auction
Norman Rockwell Painting Sells For $1.6 Million At Auction
TEXAS
0

Norman Rockwell Painting Sells For $1.6 Million At Auction

0
0
Norman Rockwell painting sells for $1.6 million at auction
now viewing

Norman Rockwell Painting Sells For $1.6 Million At Auction

US NAVY DESTROYER COLLISION
now playing

Pentagon Chief Confirms Navy Probe Of Accidents

This is an undated handout photo sourced from social media of 22-year-old Younes Abouyaaquoub.
now playing

Police Shoot And Kill Barcelona Van Attacker

DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG
now playing

Police Say Baby Boy Fatally Mauled By Family Dog

confederate-statues-texas
now playing

University Of Texas Removes Confederate Statues

Immigration Fraud Lawyers
now playing

Bad Immigration Lawyers Hard To Find, Harder To Stop

cyber-attack-comp
now playing

UK Promises To Prosecute Online Hate Crimes Vigorously

14b3e3a2781540ab9e479f533c7b98a3_original
now playing

US And S. Korean Troops Start Drills Amid N. Korea Standoff

47ff4064b2db4634b437aba4d86ab626
now playing

Trump To Outline Afghan Strategy In National TV Address

920×920 (7)
now playing

Mourners Keep Gathering At Barcelona Attack Site

WireAP_468ca9b7c23c4c04b2fcc314b9ce0b61_12x5_992
now playing

Tanker In Navy Collision Had Safety Violations

(AP) – A rendering by Norman Rockwell of one of his best known paintings has sold at auction for $1.6 million.  Heritage Auctions says the painting sold Sunday in Dallas to a buyer who wants to remain anonymous.

The work was a study – a preliminary work – for Rockwell’s “Tough Call.” The painting with three umpires looking skyward pondering whether to call a game because of rain arguably is the most recognizable of his baseball-themed works.

The Austin family that put the work up for auction had thought they just had a print of the work before they had it examined.The final painting is in the possession of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Related posts:

  1. Austin Mayor Named To Lead National Anti-Bigotry Effort
  2. Ex-Deputy Gets 15 Months For Game Rooms Extortion
  3. Marshawn Lynch Sits Once Again During National Anthem
  4. Incentives Offered For New Agents At Remote Border Crossings
Related Posts
DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG

Police Say Baby Boy Fatally Mauled By Family Dog

jsalinas 0
confederate-statues-texas

University Of Texas Removes Confederate Statues

Roxanne Garcia 0
Immigration Fraud Lawyers

Bad Immigration Lawyers Hard To Find, Harder To Stop

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video