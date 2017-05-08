North Carolina Islands Expect Busy Saturday After Outage

(AP) – Rental houses and condos are expected to fill up on two North Carolina islands where a bridge construction accident cut power for a week and threatened seasonal businesses’ bottom lines.

The first day of the weekend is a typical starting point for weeklong rentals, and stores and restaurants were expecting brisk business Saturday. Both islands reopened to tourists Friday.

Tommy Hutcherson is the owner of the Ocracoke Variety Store, the island’s only grocery store.

The business stayed open on its own generator power but saw few customers during the past week.

Hutcherson said he’s relieved to see visitors return after a slow week at the height of the summer tourism season.