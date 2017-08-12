Home NATIONAL North Carolina Steps In On Child Abuse Cases Involving Sect
(AP) – North Carolina’s state child welfare agency will begin reviewing every new allegation of abuse involving a controversial church that has been the focus of an Associated Press investigation exposing years of mistreatment of congregants, including children.

In North Carolina, county agencies are responsible for investigating abuse allegations and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services generally does not get involved. The state would not say what prompted the unprecedented move, but it follows a series of AP stories that have cited former Word of Faith Fellowship members who say congregants are regularly beaten to “purify” sinners.

As part of a 2005 settlement of a federal lawsuit filed by Word of Faith, county social services investigators are hampered by restrictions when looking into allegations of abuse within the sect.

