Home TRENDING North Korea Accuses US, South Korea Of Assassination Attempt
North Korea Accuses US, South Korea Of Assassination Attempt
TRENDING
WORLD
0

North Korea Accuses US, South Korea Of Assassination Attempt

0
0
KIM JUNG UN
now viewing

North Korea Accuses US, South Korea Of Assassination Attempt

GERMAN PRAYER BOOTHS IN BERLIN AT AIRPORT
now playing

German Airport Offers Prayer Booth In 65 Languages

JOBS REPORT
now playing

US Employers Added 211,000 Jobs, Rate Fell To 4.4 Percent

HINDENBURG
now playing

Last Survivor Of Hindenburg Disaster: 'The air was on fire'

DELTA AIRLINES PLANE
now playing

Delta Apologizes After California Family Booted From Flight

UPS PLANE CRASH
now playing

Official: Pilot, Co-Pilot Dead In Plane Crash

DONALD TRUMP AND Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
now playing

Trump: Australian Health Care System Better Than US

1493970215795
now playing

Last-minute Negotiations Keyed Republican Legislative Win

fa8bd2b2-6c63-45e2-acf8-28481a540b8f
now playing

US Agents Can't Effectively Track Visa Holders, Report Says

920×920 (14)
now playing

Paris Students Seek Unity Against National Front

AP Explains-Pre-Existing Conditions
now playing

Experts: Those Already Sick Still Face Coverage Problems

(AP) – North Korea has accused the U.S. and South Korean spy agencies of an unsuccessful assassination attempt on leader Kim Jong Un involving bio-chemical weapons.  North Korea’s Ministry of State Security said Friday in a statement carried on state media that it will “ferret out and mercilessly destroy” the “terrorists” in the CIA and South Korean intelligence agency for targeting its supreme leadership.

North Korea frequently lambasts the United States and South Korea, but its accusation Friday was unusual in its details.  The ministry said the spy agencies “ideologically corrupted and bribed” a North Korean citizen who had been working in Russia to carry out the alleged assassination attempt involving a “radioactive” and “nano poisonous” substance.  Officials at South Korea’s National Intelligence Service weren’t immediately reachable for comment.

Related posts:

  1. Russia: Syria Deal Bans US-Led Coalition Aircraft
  2. House OKs Limiting Insurer Liability On Storm Damage Claims
  3. DAVIS RANKIN
  4. UPDATE: Son-In-Law Charged With Murder Of Woman Found In Bay
Related Posts
GERMAN PRAYER BOOTHS IN BERLIN AT AIRPORT

German Airport Offers Prayer Booth In 65 Languages

jsalinas 0
UPS PLANE CRASH

Official: Pilot, Co-Pilot Dead In Plane Crash

jsalinas 0
920×920 (14)

Paris Students Seek Unity Against National Front

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video