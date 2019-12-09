WORLD

North Korea Calls Trump ‘erratic’ Old Man Over Tweets

By 77 views
0

(AP) – North Korea has again insulted President Donald Trump, calling him a “heedless and erratic old man” after he tweeted that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wouldn’t want to abandon a special relationship between the two leaders and affect the American presidential election by resuming hostile acts.

A senior North Korean official said in a statement that his country wouldn’t cave in to U.S. pressure because it has nothing to lose and accused the Trump administration of attempting to buy time ahead of an end-of-year deadline set by Kim for Washington to salvage their nuclear talks.

5 Dead, Many More Missing In Eruption Of New Zealand Volcano

Previous article

Watchdog Expected To Find Russia Probe Valid Despite Flaws

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in WORLD