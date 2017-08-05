North Korea Claims Plot Reveals US State-Sponsored Terrorism

(AP) – North Korea is claiming to be the victim of state-sponsored terrorism – from the White House. The vitriolic outrage over what it contends was an elaborate, CIA-backed plot to assassinate its leader Kim Jong Un last month is being doled out with an unusually big dollop of retaliation threats. That raises a familiar question: What on Earth is going on in Pyongyang?

The claims have come around the same time North Korea announced the arrests of two American university instructors. It’s unclear whether the arrests have anything to do with the alleged plot. North Korean news reports say a “Korean-style anti-terrorist attack” will begin immediately. Follow-up stories on the plot have focused on outraged North Koreans demanding revenge. It’s anyone’s guess what a “Korean-style” attack might entail.