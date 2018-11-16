North Korea Deports American Even As It Boasts Of New Weapon

(AP) – North Korea says it will deport an American citizen it detained for illegal entrance, an apparent concession to the United States.

That came even as the North announced the test of a newly developed but unspecified “ultramodern” weapon that will be seen as a pressuring tactic by Washington.

The two whiplash announcements, which seemed aimed at both appeasing and annoying Washington, suggest North Korea wants to keep alive dialogue with the United States even as it struggles to express its frustration at stalled nuclear diplomacy.

North Korea in the past has held arrested American citizens for an extended period before high-profile U.S. figures traveled to Pyongyang to secure their freedom.

