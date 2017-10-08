Home WORLD North Korea Details Plan To Fire Missile Salvo Toward Guam
North Korea Details Plan To Fire Missile Salvo Toward Guam
WORLD
0

North Korea Details Plan To Fire Missile Salvo Toward Guam

0
0
1502355340228
now viewing

North Korea Details Plan To Fire Missile Salvo Toward Guam

Eric_Bolling_Sues_HuffPo_Reporter-8997f84a86005822ea6ce6c646fe4fad
now playing

Suspended Fox Host Sues Reporter Over Alleged Lewd Texts

trump17221398135313
now playing

Free-Speech Debate Swirls As Officials Block On Social Media

800x-1
now playing

The Suspect In Car Attack Near Paris Is An Algerian National

Concealed_Neglect_06479
now playing

AP Exclusive: Maggot Case Gives Rare Look At Neglect Probes

920×920
now playing

Kuwait Tells AP: North Korean Workers Welcome Amid Crisis

murder
now playing

Edinburg-Area Man Charged In Killings Of Wife, Mother-In-Law

RAFAEL MARQUEZ
now playing

Mexican Soccer Player Among 22 Sanctioned For Drug Ties

Claire McCaskill
now playing

British Firm Billed US For Cars, Pay To 'significant others'

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson
now playing

GOP Senator Suggests Brain Tumor Affected McCain Vote

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
now playing

Pentagon Chief Issues Own Sharp Threat To North Korea

(AP) – North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers, a move that if carried out would be its most provocative missile launch to date.
The announcement Thursday warned that the North is preparing a plan to fire four of its Hwasong-12 missiles over Japan and into waters around the tiny island, which hosts 7,000 U.S. military personnel on two main bases and has a population of 160,000.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.

Related posts:

  1. Guam’s Worries Grow As Tensions Rise Between US, North Korea
  2. Pentagon Chief Issues Own Sharp Threat To North Korea
  3. Trump Warns North Korea About Threats
  4. New Zealand Premier Criticizes Trump’s Comments
Related Posts
800x-1

The Suspect In Car Attack Near Paris Is An Algerian National

Zack Cantu 0
920×920

Kuwait Tells AP: North Korean Workers Welcome Amid Crisis

Zack Cantu 0
RAFAEL MARQUEZ

Mexican Soccer Player Among 22 Sanctioned For Drug Ties

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video