North Korea Detainee Mourned At Ohio Funeral

(AP) – Mourners have paid their respects to an American college student who was detained in North Korea for over a year and died shortly after being returned home to Ohio in a coma.

About 2,000 people packed into a school for Otto Warmbier’s funeral Thursday in Wyoming, near Cincinnati. They heard stories about his life, rap music he listened to and his habit of shopping for sweaters at thrift stores. A bagpiper played as the casket was carried to a hearse, and mourners lined the street.

Warmbier’s cause of death hasn’t been determined. Relatives say they were told the 22-year-old University of Virginia student had been in a coma since shortly after being sentenced to prison in North Korea last year. He’d been accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner.