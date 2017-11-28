North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile

(Seoul) — U.S. officials are confirming that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile. A military official told NBC News the missile was launched to the east, toward the Sea of Japan.

The office of the Japanese Prime Minister said the missile appears to have landed in the country’s exclusive economic zone of the Sea of Japan, known as the East Sea to Koreans.

The launch reportedly came from the South Pyongan Province in North Korea. It’s the first missile launch by North Korea in more than two months. Officials from the U.S. and South Korea say they are analyzing the details of the launch.