North Korea May Be Preparing Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test

Satellite photos are showing increased activity at a intercontinental ballistic missile facility in North Korea, so American Intelligence Officals are keeping a close eye.

North Korean officials have promised a Christmas gift if there is no lifting of sanctions. Those missiles would have the ability to reach U.S. shores. North Korea stopped testing the long-range missiles and its nuclear tests while talks between President Trump and Kim Jong Un took place.

However, U.S. intelligence officials say the rogue nation has built up its supplies of missiles and bomb-ready nuclear material.