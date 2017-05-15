Home WORLD North Korea: New Long-Range Missile Can Carry Heavy Nuke
North Korea: New Long-Range Missile Can Carry Heavy Nuke
WORLD
0

North Korea: New Long-Range Missile Can Carry Heavy Nuke

0
0
1494714302_10021681+North+Korea+Assassination+Plot
now viewing

North Korea: New Long-Range Missile Can Carry Heavy Nuke

image (6)
now playing

With Merkel And PM, France's New President Wastes No Time

erogen-reu
now playing

As Erdogan Visits Trump, Much Friction Between US And Turkey

Travel_Ban_Lawsuits_80568.jpg-1b5cd
now playing

Another Appeals Court To Weigh Trump's Revised Travel Ban

media_d9bd647cbb1a4579890d9f7349a04402-DMID1-5aqw4l36j-640×360
now playing

Lawmakers Urge Trump To Avoid Picking A Partisan For FBI Job

image (5)
now playing

Log In, Look Out: Cyber Chaos Spreads With Workweek's Start

hit-and-run-dui-checkpoint–3
now playing

Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run Still Sought

FATAL CRASH DEADL CRASH
now playing

Alcohol Possibly A Factor In Deadly 2-Vehicle Wreck Near Raymondville

simon vega jr little graceland-1
now playing

Creator Of 'Little Graceland' Dies

UTRGV
now playing

Top Temple University Official To Lead UT-RGV Medical School

OIJ
now playing

High Court Could Soon Signal View On Trump Immigration Plans

(AP) – North Korea has boasted of a successful weekend launch of a new type of “medium long-range” ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.
Outsiders also see a significant technological jump, with Sunday’s test-fire apparently flying higher and for a longer time period than any other such previous missile.
Amid condemnation in Seoul, Tokyo and Washington, a jubilant leader Kim Jong Un promised more nuclear and missile tests and warned that North Korean weapons could strike the U.S. mainland and Pacific holdings.
North Korean propaganda must be considered with wariness, but Monday’s claim, if confirmed, would mark another big advance toward the North’s goal of fielding a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: US: N.Korea Missile Test Hurts Talks Possibility
  2. 2 Hurt In North Texas Glider Crash
  3. Alcohol Possibly A Factor In Deadly 2-Vehicle Wreck Near Raymondville
Related Posts
image (6)

With Merkel And PM, France’s New President Wastes No Time

Zack Cantu 0
erogen-reu

As Erdogan Visits Trump, Much Friction Between US And Turkey

Zack Cantu 0
image (5)

Log In, Look Out: Cyber Chaos Spreads With Workweek’s Start

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video