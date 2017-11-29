North Korea Sanctions Target Financial Institutions

(AP) – U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States may target additional financial institutions with sanctions following North Korea’s latest intercontinental missile launch. Tillerson spoke in Washington on Wednesday during a meeting with the visiting crown prince of Bahrain. He said the U.S. has a “long list of additional potential sanctions.”

Tillerson didn’t specify what financial institutions could be hit with sanctions. But he said the United States will be announcing the sanctions once they’re “ready to roll out.” His comments came after President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that more sanctions were coming. Tillerson said he’s not giving up on diplomatic efforts to resolve concerns about North Korea’s nuclear weapons program peacefully. He said “we keep working at it every day.”

North Korea said the missile it launched early Wednesday can carry a large nuclear warhead and has “significantly more” power than missiles it’s tested earlier.