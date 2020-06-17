WORLD

North Korea Says It’s Sending Soldiers To Joint Border Sites

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows the demolition of an inter-Korean liaison office building in Kaesong, North Korea, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. South Korea says that North Korea has exploded the inter-Korean liaison office building just north of the tense Korean border. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

(AP) — North Korea says it will send soldiers to now-shuttered inter-Korean tourism and economic sites in its territory, reinstall guard posts and resume military exercises at front-line areas. The moves would nullify the landmark tension-reducing deals reached during diplomacy with the South in 2018. The announcement came a day after North Korea destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office in a display of anger over propaganda leaflets sent across the tense border. It was the most provocative act by North Korea since it entered nuclear talks in 2018. The Diamond Mountain resort and the Kaesong industrial complex just north of the Koreas’ heavily armed border were once symbols of inter-Korean cooperation.

