North Korea Says It’s Sending Soldiers To Joint Border Sites

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows the demolition of an inter-Korean liaison office building in Kaesong, North Korea, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. South Korea says that North Korea has exploded the inter-Korean liaison office building just north of the tense Korean border. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)