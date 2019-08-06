North Korea Says Missile Test Was Warning To US, South Korea

People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. North Korea on Tuesday continued to ramp up its weapons demonstrations by firing unidentified projectiles twice into the sea while lashing out at the United States and South Korea for continuing their joint military exercises that the North says could derail fragile nuclear diplomacy. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

North Korea says its latest missile test was a warning against joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S. The short-range missiles fell into the Sea of Japan off the North’s east coast. It was the fourth rocket test in a matter of weeks.

North Korea’s state-run news agency says the missiles hit their intended targets in the sea. The U.S. and South Korean militaries kicked off their annual joint military exercises earlier this week.