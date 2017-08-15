Home WORLD North Korea Says No Talks On US Detainees
North Korea Says No Talks On US Detainees
WORLD
0

North Korea Says No Talks On US Detainees

0
0
920×920 (6)
now viewing

North Korea Says No Talks On US Detainees

Trump Dubai
now playing

Dubai Billionaire Seeks To Sell Trump-Branded Villas Abroad

drugtrafficking
now playing

Well-Known Valley Law Officer Charged With Drug Trafficking

920×920 (5)
now playing

Protesters Topple Confederate Statue In North Carolina

5992b14a9e8bc.image
now playing

Deadly Rally Accelerates Removal Of Confederate Statues

KIM JUNG UN
now playing

North Korean Leader Briefed On Missile-Launch Plan

18 wheeler
now playing

RGV Sector Chief: Many Big Rigs Hauling Immigrants Through South Texas

CRIME SCENE
now playing

Police: Girl, 8, Killed As Car Plows Into French Pizzeria

SHOOTING
now playing

Man Arrested In Death Of 94-Year-Old Mom

GLOBAL WARNING ARTIC WHALES
now playing

Arctic Voyage Finds Global Warming Impact On Ice, Animals

MEDICAL
now playing

A Stronger Medicaid Emerges From GOP Health Overhaul Debate

(AP) – North Korea says that the issue of Americans detained in the country “is not an object to discuss” in view of current tensions with the United States.
A short dispatch from state news agency KCNA said Tuesday that a foreign ministry spokesman made the statement in response to foreign media reports that talks are ongoing. It did not identify which media.
The Associated Press reported last week that a U.S. envoy and his North Korean counterpart have discussed three other Americans being held in North Korea.
Another American, college student Otto Warmbier, was released in June in a coma and died shortly after his arrival in the United States.
A Canadian pastor who was imprisoned for more than two years was released last week.

Related posts:

  1. Top US Military Officer Warns North Korea That US Military Ready
  2. North Korean Leader Briefed On Missile-Launch Plan
  3. Protesters Topple Confederate Statue In North Carolina
Related Posts
Trump Dubai

Dubai Billionaire Seeks To Sell Trump-Branded Villas Abroad

Roxanne Garcia 0
KIM JUNG UN

North Korean Leader Briefed On Missile-Launch Plan

jsalinas 0
CRIME SCENE

Police: Girl, 8, Killed As Car Plows Into French Pizzeria

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video