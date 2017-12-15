North Korea Says US Is ‘terrified’ Of Its Nukes

(AP) -North Korea’s U.N. ambassador is calling the U.N. Security Council’s ministerial meeting on its escalating nuclear and missile programs “a desperate measure plotted by the U.S. being terrified” by Pyongyang’s nuclear capabilities.

Ja Song Nam, in a very rare appearance at the council by a North Korean, said Friday that his country’s possession of nuclear weapons “was an inevitable self-defensive measure to defend our sovereignty and rights to existence and development from the U.S. nuclear threat and blackmail.” He said “if anyone is to blame for it, the U.S. is the one who must be held accountable.”

Ja also strongly criticized Japan, which holds the Security Council presidency this month, for making “evil use” of the opportunity to hold the ministerial meeting. He accused the council of acting as a tool of the United States instead of maintaining its impartiality. Ja said North Korea has sent 11 letters to the council since 2014 asking for an emergency meeting on U.S.-South Korean military exercises, which he called a serious threat to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula. Instead of responding, the ambassador said the council has adopted 11 sanctions resolutions against North Korea.