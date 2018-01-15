Home WORLD North Korea To Send Orchestra To South Korea
North Korea To Send Orchestra To South Korea
WORLD
0

North Korea To Send Orchestra To South Korea

0
0
SOUTH KOREA AND NORTH KOREA FLAGS
now viewing

North Korea To Send Orchestra To South Korea

HAWAII MISSILE ALERT MISTAKE
now playing

Worker Who Hit False Missile Alert Is Reassigned

MLK DAY MARTIN LUTHER KING JR
now playing

Trump Honors King's Legacy In Weekly Address To Nation

Screen Shot 2018-01-15 at 1.52.08 PM
now playing

Pocket #POTW Jan. 15

courtgavel
now playing

Progreso School District To Continue Fight Against T-E-A

IRAQ BHAGDAD
now playing

Iraq Raises Death Toll In Baghdad Attack To 38

OR: ACLU Lobby Day Rally
now playing

Pregnant Teen Who Sued Over Abortion Leaves Federal Custody

Casino Shuttle Boat Fire
now playing

Casino Says Boat That Caught Fire Had No Issues

POPE FRANCIS ON PLANE
now playing

Pope Seeks To Turn Tide Of Chilean Church Bruised By Scandal

MARTIN LUTHER KING-1
now playing

New MLK Monument Next To MLK Park

Ken+Paxton
now playing

Paxton Says SAPD Chief Probably Didn't Break Immigration Law

(AP) – South Korea says North Korea will send a 140-member orchestra to the South during next month’s Winter Olympics.  Seoul’s Unification Ministry says the North’s orchestra dispatch was part of agreements the two Koreas reached during Monday’s talks on Olympic cooperation.

A ministry statement says that the North Korean orchestra will perform Seoul and the eastern South Korean city of Gangneung.  North Korea agreed last week to send an Olympic delegation that includes officials, athletes, cheerleaders and an art troupe in a conciliatory gesture amid months of heightened tensions over its expanding nuclear and missile programs.

Related posts:

  1. South Padre Island Studying If It Could Be Cruise Ship Port
Related Posts
HAWAII MISSILE ALERT MISTAKE

Worker Who Hit False Missile Alert Is Reassigned

jsalinas 0
IRAQ BHAGDAD

Iraq Raises Death Toll In Baghdad Attack To 38

jsalinas 0
POPE FRANCIS ON PLANE

Pope Seeks To Turn Tide Of Chilean Church Bruised By Scandal

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video