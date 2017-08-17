North Korea Warns US On Nuclear Weapons Talks

(AP) – North Korea is warning the United States that it will never put its nuclear weapons program on the negotiating table as long as the U.S. keeps up its “hostile policy and nuclear threat.”

The warning came from North Korea’s deputy U.N. ambassador Kim In Ryong in the transcript of his conversation with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday. The transcript was sent to The Associated Press Thursday by North Korea’s U.N. Mission. Guterres’ remarks were not included but he told reporters Wednesday he had spoken to the North Koreans.

Ambassador Kim repeated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s decision to “watch a little longer the conduct of the foolish and stupid Yankees.” The North Korean leader has threatened to launch missiles into waters near the U.S. territory of Guam and on Tuesday the military presented him with plans for a launch.

Ambassador Kim reiterated his leader’s demand that the U.S. immediately stop its “arrogant provocation” and “extremely dangerous actions around the Korean Peninsula” in order to defuse tensions. If the U.S. persists, the ambassador said North Korea will “make a crucial decision as it had already declared.”