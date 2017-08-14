Home WORLD North Korean Leader Briefed On Missile-Launch Plan
(AP) -North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un was briefed on his military’s plans to launch missiles in waters near Guam days after the Korean People’s Army announced its preparing to create “enveloping fire” near the U.S. military hub in the Pacific.

The Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that Kim during an inspection of the KPA’s Strategic Forces praised the military for drawing up a “close and careful” plan. Kim said he will give order for the missile test if the United States continues its “extremely dangerous actions” on the Korean Peninsula.

The KPA’s Strategic Forces said last week says it would finalize by mid-August a plan to fire four intermediate ballistic missiles near Guam and send it to Kim for his approval

