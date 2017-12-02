Home NATIONAL North Korean Missile Launch Is Trump’s Latest Test
(AP) – President Donald Trump is already embroiled in a legal battle over his immigration order. Now he faces a new provocation in the first weeks of his presidency.

After a stormy start on the diplomacy front, Trump was trying a more traditional approach this weekend of closely cultivating a relationship with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a friendly weekend at his south Florida resort. That approach was quickly tested Saturday night with word of a reported missile launch by North Korea.

Abe and Trump stood together late Saturday and made hastily prepared statements. Abe called the launch  “absolutely intolerable” and said his alliance with Trump was strong. Trump said he stood behind the Japanese leader “100 percent.”

