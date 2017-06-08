Home WORLD North Korean Missiles Add Urgency To Hiroshima A-Bomb Appeals
North Korean Missiles Add Urgency To Hiroshima A-Bomb Appeals
WORLD
0

North Korean Missiles Add Urgency To Hiroshima A-Bomb Appeals

0
0
HIROSHIMA A BOMB MEMORIAL
now viewing

North Korean Missiles Add Urgency To Hiroshima A-Bomb Appeals

US NAVE OSPREY TAKING OFF DECK
now playing

US Calls Off Search For 3 Marines Off Australia

TULSA TORNADO
now playing

Possible Oklahoma Tornado Injures More Than A Dozen

MIKE PENCE
now playing

Pence Slams Report On Possible 2020 Presidential Groundwork

Venezuela Political Crisis
now playing

Venezuela Army Chief: Troops Defeated 'riffraff'

REX TILLERSON
now playing

Tillerson Skips Gala Attended By North Korean Envoy

BORDER WALL RIO GRANDE VALLEY
now playing

Congressmen Oppose South Texas Wildlife Refuge As Border Wall Site

crime-generic-police-crime-scene
now playing

2 Men Found Slain Inside Vacant Apartment

HOT CAR DEATH CHILD DEATH
now playing

Deaths Of 2 Texas Toddlers Left In Hot Car Ruled Homicides

TX GOV MARK WHITE
now playing

Former Democratic Texas Gov. Mark White Dies At 77

chayz olivarez missing rg city teen
now playing

Reward Offered For Information On Rio Grande City Teen's Disappearance

(AP) – Hiroshima’s appeal of “never again” on the anniversary of the world’s first atomic bomb attack has acquired renewed urgency as North Korea moves ever closer to acquiring nuclear weapons.

The city marked the 72nd anniversary of the Aug. 6, 1945, attack that killed 140,000 people with a somber ceremony Sunday, a minute of silence to remember the dead and a call to eliminate nuclear weapons.

Mayor Kazumi Matsui said that “hell is not a thing of the past,” urging that the “absolute evil” of atomic weaponry be banished.

North Korea’s efforts to acquire nuclear weapons and its recent test-firings of intercontinental ballistic missiles have brought deep unease in Hiroshima, even as many Japanese appear resigned to the growing threat.

Related posts:

  1. Tillerson Skips Gala Attended By North Korean Envoy
  2. The Latest: Global Effort On North Korea Gets Beijing Boost
Related Posts
Venezuela Political Crisis

Venezuela Army Chief: Troops Defeated ‘riffraff’

jsalinas 0
REX TILLERSON

Tillerson Skips Gala Attended By North Korean Envoy

jsalinas 0
DA1Pip_V0AAH-0m

The Latest: Venezuela Official: Attack At Military Base

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video