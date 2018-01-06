Home WORLD North Koreans To Meet Trump; Deliver Letter From Leader
North Koreans To Meet Trump; Deliver Letter From Leader
WORLD
0

North Koreans To Meet Trump; Deliver Letter From Leader

0
0
ap181514793272283361516753_t1070_h55f282c59ba1ef5ccdb9f161b1a5ca0dc4a88002
now viewing

North Koreans To Meet Trump; Deliver Letter From Leader

GREG ABBOTT GOVERNOR GRET ABBOTT TEXAS GOVERNOR
now playing

Governor Greg Abbott Releases School and Firearm Safety Plan

645×344-trump-weighs-jerusalem-consulate-changes-after-us-embassy-move-1527848818891
now playing

After Embassy move, Trump weighs Jerusalem consulate changes

800 (2)
now playing

Dallas Duel: Wild Card Turns Tables At National Spelling Bee

5b10be854067d.image
now playing

Warriors Top Cavs 124-114 In OT To Open Finals

download (10)
now playing

Samantha Bee Apologizes For Using Slur

dc25a87d-ffd3-47d2-884c-0d6ece6264e0
now playing

US Sanctions Have A Weak Spot: Tiny Allies Like Latvia

920×920 (4)
now playing

Trump Says Days Of Unfair Trade Deals 'Are Over'

WireAP_565dc8c8dd76419d82f354ab8fba87fe_12x5_992
now playing

Koreas Agree To Hold Military, Red Cross Talks

GUATEMALEN GIRL SHOT IN RIO BRAVO BY BP-2
now playing

Body Of Woman Shot By US Border Agent Returns To Guatemala

Rod Blagojevich
now playing

Lawyer Says Blagojevich's Sentence Was Too Harsh

(AP) – A top aide to Kim Jong Un will make a rare visit to Washington Friday to hand a letter from the North Korean leader to President Donald Trump. That from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
He reported “good progress” is being made in talks between the two sides to revive an on-again, off-again nuclear summit. Pompeo spoke to reporters at a news conference in New York after meeting Thursday with former North Korean military intelligence chief Kim Yong Chol.
He would not say that the summit is a definite go for Singapore on June 12 and could not say if that decision would be made after Trump reads Kim Jong Un’s letter.

Related posts:

  1. Day Of US-NKorea Meetings To Salvage Summit On Tap In NYC
  2. The Latest: Trump Says Summit Preparation Talks ‘Going Well’
  3. Talk With Pompeo, North Korean ‘went well’
  4. Russia Foreign Minister Arrives For Talks In North Korea
Related Posts
645×344-trump-weighs-jerusalem-consulate-changes-after-us-embassy-move-1527848818891

After Embassy move, Trump weighs Jerusalem consulate changes

Zack Cantu 0
dc25a87d-ffd3-47d2-884c-0d6ece6264e0

US Sanctions Have A Weak Spot: Tiny Allies Like Latvia

Zack Cantu 0
920×920 (4)

Trump Says Days Of Unfair Trade Deals ‘Are Over’

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video