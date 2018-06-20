Home WORLD North Korea’s Xi Thanks China For Support With Trump Summit
North Korea’s Xi Thanks China For Support With Trump Summit
WORLD
0

North Korea’s Xi Thanks China For Support With Trump Summit

0
0
800 (6)
now viewing

North Korea’s Xi Thanks China For Support With Trump Summit

download (10)
now playing

House GOP Gets Little Direction From Trump On Immigration

download (9)
now playing

Canadian Senate Passes Weed Bill But Legalization Delayed

1529425217_10032762+1haley062018
now playing

US Leaving UN's Human Rights Council, Cites Anti-Israel Bias

5b29c5fbe6929.image
now playing

Indonesia Raises Number Of Ferry Sinking Missing To 16

800 (5)
now playing

Youngest Migrants Held In 'Tender Age' Shelters

GAVEL 4
now playing

Governor Abbott Appoints Jaime Tijerina As 93rd District Court Judge

DONALD TRUMP JR.
now playing

Trump Jr Cancels Appearance At Bush Fundraiser

Screen Shot 2018-06-19 at 11.51.50 AM
now playing

Penguin #POTW June 19

TURKEY BORDER
now playing

Blurring The Border, Turkey Deepens Roots In Northern Syria

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN GENERIC
now playing

Democratic Attorneys General Urge End To Border Separations

(AP) – North Korean state media say the country’s leader Kim Jong Un thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for his support in last week’s groundbreaking summit with President Donald Trump.
Kim was in Beijing on Wednesday during his third visit to China this year, underscoring the major improvement in relations between the communist neighbors.
A report by the Korean Central News Agency said Kim expressed his gratitude to Xi in a meeting on Tuesday, during which Xi “gave high appreciation and extended heartfelt congratulations” to Kim over the summit.
KCNA said that during a banquet hosted by Xi, Kim also said Pyongyang and Beijing are seeing their ties developing into “unprecedentedly special relations.”
At the summit with Trump, Kim pledged to work toward denuclearization in exchange for U.S. security guarantees.

Related posts:

  1. China Says North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un To Visit Beijing
  2. US Seeks To Assuage Asian Allies After North Korea Summit
  3. South Korea Says US Drills Suspended To Aid Talks With North
  4. In Tit-For-Tat, Trump Threatens More Tariffs Against China
Related Posts
download (9)

Canadian Senate Passes Weed Bill But Legalization Delayed

Zack Cantu 0
1529425217_10032762+1haley062018

US Leaving UN’s Human Rights Council, Cites Anti-Israel Bias

Zack Cantu 0
5b29c5fbe6929.image

Indonesia Raises Number Of Ferry Sinking Missing To 16

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video